Following the Duke Blue Devils’ elimination in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament by Houston, one of the bigger questions at the end of the season was the future of junior guard Tyrese Proctor. Proctor was coming off an All-ACC season and had been one Duke’s top players. Well the wait is over as Tyrese Proctor announced his intentions to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Tyrese Proctor is the second Duke player to declare for the NBA Draft this week following freshman guard Kon Knueppel also announcing his intentions to go pro. Proctor and Kneuppel are not the only Duke players potentially declaring for the draft in the coming weeks. Freshmen stars Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach are also expected to ultimately declare for the draft.

All four players are potential first round draft picks, with Flagg being the leading favorite for the No. 1 overall pick. In Proctor’s case, he’s been projected in mock drafts as a mid-first round pick. He is coming off a strong NCAA Tournament showing that could have helped his draft stock.

Proctor spent all three seasons of his college basketball career at Duke, and was one of Jon Scheyer’s initial recruits when took over as head coach. A native of Australia, Proctor reclassified to be part of the 2022 class and arrived at Duke early.

This past season, Proctor appeared in 38 games, all starts, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He averaged 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 40.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was selected to the All-ACC Third Team.

Proctor projects as a point guard in the NBA with solid defensive ability. His shooting ability has also made him marketable to NBA teams. He’s improved his three-point shooting going from 32 percent as a freshman, to 35.2 percent as a sophomore, to 40.5 percent as a junior.