Duke basketball star Kon Knueppel announced Wednesday that he's heading to the 2025 NBA Draft after one season with the Blue Devils.

“Forever a Blue Devil. Taking the Brotherhood with me to the next chapter” Knueppel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Knueppel was outstanding in his lone season in Durham, helping lead Duke basketball alongside likely No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and fellow lottery talent Khaman Maluach. The Blue Devils dominated most of the college basketball season and were the favorite heading into the Final Four before a crushing collapse in the final minutes against Houston.

For the season, the 6-foot-7 freshman out of Wisconsin averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field, 40.6% from 3-point range and 91.4% from the free-throw line. His shooting efficiency was even more impressive in ACC play, where he shot 42.4% from long distance on nearly six attempts per game.

Knueppel played well in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 53.7% overall, 55.6% on 3-pointers and 91.3% from the charity stripe. The star freshman had 16 points in the loss to Houston, though he didn't do much down the stretch and got blocked on a crucial possession.

Kon Knueppel's NBA Draft outlook

Kon Knueppel is a consensus top-10 pick in this upcoming draft. ESPN's most recent mock draft in early April had the Duke star going eighth to the San Antonio Spurs.

“Knueppel was highly dependable within his role at Duke, giving the Blue Devils elite efficiency and spacing while proving a better playmaker and defender than some expected in the preseason. Though not especially athletic by NBA standards, Knueppel helped himself in a big way this season, reinforcing how much substance there is to his game,” ESPN NBA Draft insider Jeremy Woo wrote. “Duke's Final Four exit wasn't reflective of his contributions, and the constant demand for perimeter shooting has kept his draft stock strong. The Spurs could use a wing in his mold to help steady their young roster and space the floor for their stars.”

It's no surprise Knueppel is declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, and Jon Scheyer and Duke basketball are reloading their roster to replace the stars leaving for the Association. The Boozer twins will be the next Blue Devils stars in line to make a splash in college basketball.