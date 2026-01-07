The Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards will go head-to-head on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid is among the 76ers dealing with injury concerns, as he is listed on the injury report. So, is Embiid playing tonight vs. the Wizards?

Embiid is battling knee and ankle issues. The 76ers are always cautious when it comes to his injury status. The last thing they want to do is risk further injury.

With that being said, here's everything we know about Joel Embiid's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Wizards.

Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Joel Embiid's injury status vs. Wizards

Embiid is listed as probable at the moment, per the NBA injury report.

Philadelphia will enter the contest with a 19-15 record. The 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference as a result. The Wizards are 10-25 and in 14th place in the East.

When it comes to the question of if Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is probably.

Article Continues Below

76ers' injury report

The 76ers have five players listed on the injury report for Wednesday night's game.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury management, right ankle soreness): Probable

Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee sprain): Probable

Trenton Watford (left adductor strain): Probable

MarJon Beauchamp (G League two-way): Out

Johni Broome (G League two-way): Out

Wizards' injury report

The Wizards have seven players listed on the injury report.