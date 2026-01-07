The Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards will go head-to-head on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid is among the 76ers dealing with injury concerns, as he is listed on the injury report. So, is Embiid playing tonight vs. the Wizards?
Embiid is battling knee and ankle issues. The 76ers are always cautious when it comes to his injury status. The last thing they want to do is risk further injury.
With that being said, here's everything we know about Joel Embiid's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Wizards.
Joel Embiid's injury status vs. Wizards
Embiid is listed as probable at the moment, per the NBA injury report.
Philadelphia will enter the contest with a 19-15 record. The 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference as a result. The Wizards are 10-25 and in 14th place in the East.
When it comes to the question of if Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is probably.
76ers' injury report
The 76ers have five players listed on the injury report for Wednesday night's game.
- Joel Embiid (left knee injury management, right ankle soreness): Probable
- Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee sprain): Probable
- Trenton Watford (left adductor strain): Probable
- MarJon Beauchamp (G League two-way): Out
- Johni Broome (G League two-way): Out
Wizards' injury report
The Wizards have seven players listed on the injury report.
- CJ McCollum (right quad soreness): Out
- Khris Middleton (right knee injury management): Out
- Kyshawn George (left hip flexor strain): Out
- Cam Whitmore (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis): Out
- Sharife Cooper (G League two-way): Out
- Jamir Watkins (G League two-way): Out
- Will Riley (G League on assignment): Out