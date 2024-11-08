The Florida Gators men's basketball team is ranked in the top 25 and off to a 2-0 start. However, a bombshell report dropped on Friday regarding head coach Todd Golden. The Florida basketball head coach has been accused of sexual harassment and stalking by numerous women, per a report from Jack Meyer and Max Tucker of The Alligator, the student newspaper for the school.

‘Florida men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden has been accused by an undefined number of women for sexual harassment and stalking, according to Title IX documents obtained by The Alligator. The University of Florida received a formal Title IX complaint on Golden Sept. 27 alleging that he engaged in various conduct that potentially violated the UF Gender Equity Policy.'

The claims are from multiple women, and it even states that Golden sent ‘photos and videos of his genitalia while traveling for UF and various occasions of stalking.' It also cited unwanted sexual advances on Instagram, requesting sexual favors.'

One of the women, a former Florida student, accused Golden of odd Instagram activity, even liking multiple of her photos at one time.

“He would go at such lengths about it,” the said. “He would go back, like a year back, and like ten photos at once. Then, obviously, [he] followed up with a DM, always in vanish mode… Just really aggressive Instagram stalking is the best way to put it.”

Golden was head coach at the University of San Francisco before coming to Florida in 2022. He put together a 40-29 record in the first two seasons, including a trip to the NIT and then a Round of 64 NCAA Tournament appearance this past year.

However, this report is a disturbing one for Golden, and Florida has a lot of questions to figure out. The Gators defeated Jacksonville on Thursday night and next play on Monday against Grambling State in Gainesville.