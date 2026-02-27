Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the biggest rising stars in the sport. He is already considered a Top 3 shortstop and maybe the best in the game. He will be the starting shortstop for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic that starts in less than a week.

Royals Manager Matt Quatraro has been putting Witt Jr. at the leadoff spot in spring training to prep him for the WBC. Quatraro believes that Team USA manager Mark DeRosa will have Witt. Jr at the leadoff spot in the WBC. Anne Rogers shared Quatraro's plan on X.

“Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting leadoff today. Manager Matt Quatraro said he's “pretty sure” Witt is going to hit leadoff for Team USA, so he wanted to let Witt get used to it before he leaves. Also gives the Royals an idea of what it could look like if they do it in the reg. season.”

The shortstop can thrive as a leadoff hitter, but he is one of the best hitters in the game. He has the speed and is a threat on the base paths, but the Royals would benefit from him having runners on base when he hits. Jonathan India has proven to be a good leadoff hitter in the past, and Maikel Garcia has done it with the Royals as well.

The Royals take on the Athletics at 12:05 on Friday. Witt Jr. is leading off with Garcia behind him. Salvador Perez, Isaac Collins, and Vinny Pasquantino follow. The Royals are currently 2-4-1 in ST play. The Royals are Athletics recently made a trade before spring training.