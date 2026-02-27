With the San Francisco Giants in the midst of spring training to prepare for the 2026 season, there's no denying a tough road ahead to win the NL West with the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers and other impressive teams. As Giants star Matt Chapman gave his first impressions on new manager Tony Vitello earlier, he would also speak about the lofty goal the team has.

While the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are pushing to make noise in the division, it's the Dodgers to lose coming off two straight World Series wins. However, Chapman would say on “Foul Territory” that the aspiration is to win the NL West.

“I mean, our goal is to win the division,” Chapman said. “You know, it doesn't matter who's in your division. We're going to accept the challenge no matter who we play, and we want to win the division, and we want to win a World Series. So doesn't matter if the Dodgers are in our division, we have a tough division, Padres, D-Backs are great too. So, we welcome the challenge.”

Matt Chapman is excited to see a full season with Giants' Rafael Devers

While the Giants also feature star Rafael Devers, after acquiring him last season from the Boston Red Sox, his growth with the team is one that Chapman is excited to see. The 32-year-old would speak about wanting to see the “drama” around Devers last season and his transition phase to be behind him, praising him for being an “unreal teammate.”

“The thing I'm most excited for is probably just to see him a full season and just see, when he's him, he's a catalyst for any team and he carries the offense so, we fully expect to help him out, and not put the load on his shoulders, but I'm excited to see what he can do for us in the middle of our lineup every single day, and just makes us so much better,” Chapman said.

San Francisco looks to improve after finishing with an 81-81 record, putting them third in the NL West.