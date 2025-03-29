There's no question that the landscape of college basketball has been changed due to the transfer portal. As far as the women's basketball side is concerned, one of the biggest names in the game, Florida State guad Ta'Niya Latson, is one of the top available names in the portal currently. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma, who has spent decades in the women's basketball space, recently gave his thoughts on the transfer portal.

“The portal has become a big cloud that hangs over everything. Like for instance, do you think the NBA will ever have open free agency during the NBA playoffs?” Auiremma quipped. “It's got to be sometime after all this is over. It's got to be when the schools have finished playing. There's got to be some sort of way to track and monitor and penalize tampering like there is in the NBA.”

“There's got to be a guideline of what you can do in free agency, which is basically what it is,” Auriemma continued. “At least in the pros, you know who's under contract and who's a free agent. It's very difficult to live in an environment where every single kid on every team, throughout the country on all 350 some division one teams is a free agent.”

Geno Auriemma and UConn used the transfer portal this past offseason to add a key piece to their team in graduate transfer Kaitlyn Chen. Chen came from the Ivy League where graduate students are not allowed to participate in athletics. But he has a point when it comes to the portal.

The transfer portal opens while the NCAA Tournament is still ongoing, and players have entered their name in the portal while their respective teams are still competing in March Madness. In any case, it doesn't look like the portal is going anywhere anytime soon, and programs just have to adapt to it.