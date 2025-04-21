The Georgetown men's basketball rebuild took a major hit on Monday when ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported that rising senior Jayden Epps has entered the transfer portal.

In his second season with the Hoyas, Epps averaged 12.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. He is now seeking his third school after playing his freshman season at Illinois.

Georgetown went from winning nine games in the first year of the Ed Cooley era to finishing above .500 (18-16) in year two. A major part of that was the additions of TCU transfer Micah Peavy (17.2 points, 3.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds per game) and freshman Thomas Sorber (14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds).

With a more talented core around him, Epps didn't need to do as much. Though he led the Hoyas in scoring in 2023-24, his offensive numbers largely dropped this past season. He shot roughly the same from the field and even saw an uptick in his three-point shooting (34.4% from 30.5%).

Epps is now the sixth Georgetown player to enter the transfer portal. He joins Drew Fielder, Jordan Burks and Curtis Williams Jr. as the major contributors seeking a new home. The team is also awaiting a decision from Sorber, who is testing the NBA Draft waters.

With Peavy having graduated, Georgetown has now lost at least five of its top seven scorers from last year, a season in which, despite their improvement, the Hoyas went 8-12 in the Big East and lost to DePaul three times. Malik Mack (12.9 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds) is the only one of the bunch who has said he will return.

On the other side of it, Cooley has reloaded in the portal. He's brought in four players so far: KJ Lewis (Arizona), DeShawn Harris-Smith (Maryland), Isaiah Abraham (UConn) and Langston Love (Baylor). The Hoyas do not currently have any 2025 freshmen committed.

The 2024-25 Georgetown Hoyas defeated Washington State in the first round of the inaugural College Basketball Crown before falling to Nebraska.