The Georgetown basketball team is dealing with some bad news. Georgetown is without star freshman player Thomas Sorber for the remainder of the year, per the school. Sorber suffered a foot injury in a game that will require surgery.

Sorber's surgery is Wednesday. He closes his freshman campaign with the Hoyas averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. He's a candidate for Freshman of the Year honors in the Big East.

The Georgetown basketball forward got hurt in a game against Butler on February 15. He left the contest after suffering the foot injury. In that game, Sorber played 12 minutes and scored 10 points.

This is tough news to hear for Georgetown fans. Georgetown is 16-11 on the year and needs to keep momentum going in order to make the NCAA tournament. The school has just a handful of NCAA tournament appearances in the last decade.

Georgetown basketball will need a new leader now for the season

Sorber has been a bright spot this season for the rebuilding Hoyas. He leads the team in rebounds and blocks, while also serving as the club's second leading scorer.

The team will likely now lean even more on Micah Peavy. Peavy leads the team in scoring this season, with 16.1 points per game. He's scored 50 points in the last two games for the Hoyas.

Georgetown basketball is on the rise under head coach Ed Cooley. Cooley is attempting to rebuild Georgetown into a national power. The team has struggled since John Thompson left the school in 1999, and the team has made just one Final Four appearance since.

Cooley is in his second season at the program. He replaced legendary player Patrick Ewing, who struggled as the Georgetown coach. Cooley previously coached at Providence, leading the Friars to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2022. Cooley has also coached at Fairfield.

Georgetown is on the rise with Cooley. The team won just 9 games last season, and has nearly doubled their win total this year. In the Big East, the Hoyas have games remaining this season with Connecticut, Marquette, Villanova and DePaul. Georgetown basketball is currently 7-9 in the conference.

Georgetown basketball still has a chance to make the NCAA tournament this year. The Hoyas need to string together some wins, but a strong run in the Big East Tournament can help add to the team's resumé. A 20 win campaign would give Cooley a major boost as he continues to rebuild the program.

The Hoyas next play UConn on Wednesday.