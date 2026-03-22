Earlier this weekend, football fans who have gone over a month without their favorite sport finally got some entertainment when the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic got underway from Los Angeles. NFL stars, both past and present, were on both teams in the event, including the legendary retired quarterback Tom Brady, among others.

Also participating was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who earned tons of praise from head coach Jorge Cascudo.

“Odell is a great athlete. He made an excellent catch in our first game, like, ‘Woah.' I almost said, ‘Hey, there's a spot whenever you're interested. Come talk to me. We can point you in trials and compete. There are a lot of athletes who are extremely talented. Right now, for the NFL, the quicker adjustment, I would say, would be the receivers, because they're just running routes and catching… I think Odell was one of the best,” said Cascudo, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

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Flag football has seen a bump in notoriety over the last few years, thanks in large part to the increasing number of NFL stars who have aligned themselves with the sport, including those who participated on Saturday, including Beckham, Brady, and Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Los Angeles will be the host site when the sport of flag football makes it official Olympics debut in 2028 in the City of Angels, and it's safe to assume that Team USA will be the heavy favorites to win the tournament, with the roster still yet to be announced.

For now, it seems that some of the game's best are happy to sharpen their skills in the variation of their favorite sport.