Updated Feb 5, 2026 at 1:49 AM ET

Gonzaga saw its 15-game winning streak come to a screeching halt after getting upset by Portland, 87-80, at Chiles Center on Wednesday.

The Pilots were 22.5-point underdogs entering the game. But it didn't matter. Showing a sense of urgency, they erected an early lead to set the tempo. They then held on in crunch time, with James O'Donnell throwing down the game-sealing dunk to shock the sixth-ranked Bulldogs.

Portland improved to 11-14 and dealt Gonzaga its first loss in the WCC in 11 games. The Bulldogs, who are playing without Braden Huff, fell to 22-2.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander pointed out that the Pilots are only the second sub-.500 squad in the past two decades to beat a top-eight team with a 15-game winning streak, joining Boston College in 2014.

Fans were in disbelief over Gonzaga's defeat.

“I was stupid for thinking this team was legit,” said @thenickcaldera.

“Are you guys aware that you are allowed play defense in basketball?” added @HankSkrill.

“That was a horror show,” posted @hackedbracket.

“Portland just rewrote the bracket rules,” commented @Humphrey_Pato.

“I lost this bet. I really didn't see this coming,” admitted @uNdu_Mk2.

“Gonzaga got complacent and got punked,” noted @francryptofit.

Gonzaga was led by Graham Ike, who scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting. He added 10 rebounds and three assists.

The Bulldogs lost to the Pilots for the first time since 2014, snapping their 20-game winning streak in the series.

Joel Foxwell starred for Portland with a game-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting. He also collected four rebounds and eight assists.

Gonzaga will look to bounce back on Saturday versus Oregon State.