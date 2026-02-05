Gonzaga saw its 15-game winning streak come to a screeching halt after getting upset by Portland, 87-80, at Chiles Center on Wednesday.
The Pilots were 22.5-point underdogs entering the game. But it didn't matter. Showing a sense of urgency, they erected an early lead to set the tempo. They then held on in crunch time, with James O'Donnell throwing down the game-sealing dunk to shock the sixth-ranked Bulldogs.
Portland improved to 11-14 and dealt Gonzaga its first loss in the WCC in 11 games. The Bulldogs, who are playing without Braden Huff, fell to 22-2.
CBS Sports' Matt Norlander pointed out that the Pilots are only the second sub-.500 squad in the past two decades to beat a top-eight team with a 15-game winning streak, joining Boston College in 2014.
Fans were in disbelief over Gonzaga's defeat.
“I was stupid for thinking this team was legit,” said @thenickcaldera.
“Are you guys aware that you are allowed play defense in basketball?” added @HankSkrill.
“That was a horror show,” posted @hackedbracket.
“Portland just rewrote the bracket rules,” commented @Humphrey_Pato.
“I lost this bet. I really didn't see this coming,” admitted @uNdu_Mk2.
“Gonzaga got complacent and got punked,” noted @francryptofit.
Gonzaga was led by Graham Ike, who scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting. He added 10 rebounds and three assists.
The Bulldogs lost to the Pilots for the first time since 2014, snapping their 20-game winning streak in the series.
Joel Foxwell starred for Portland with a game-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting. He also collected four rebounds and eight assists.
Gonzaga will look to bounce back on Saturday versus Oregon State.