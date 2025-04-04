Phi Slama Jama, the Houston basketball teams of the early '80s, were some of the most memorable college basketball teams of all time. Those Houston teams made the Final Four in back-to-back-to-back seasons. The Cougars also had back-to-back Final Four appearances in the late '60s, and they made the semifinal a few years ago in 2021. Houston is back in the Final Four, and they are set to take on Duke in their next March Madness game.

Duke has a stacked roster, which is something that is normal for that blue blood school with one of the most stacked all-time rosters ever. A lot of superstars have come out of Houston, too. So, check out the gallery to see the greatest Houston basketball players ever.

1. Elvin Hayes, 1965-68

Elvin Hayes was a transformative figure in the game of basketball. Hayes and Don Chaney were the first black players in the program's history. Hayes would eventually go on to become one of the best NBA players ever, but during his days at Houston, he was a part of “The Game of the Century.” That was the first nationally televised college basketball game ever, and Hayes showed up by dropping 39 points and 15 rebounds en route to ending UCLA's 47-game winning streak. UCLA's best player was Lew Alcindor, and Hayes was so talented that he stole player of the year awards away from the player eventually known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Hayes put up video game numbers his entire collegiate career. He ranks first in career rebounds (1,602), rebounds per game (17.2), points (2,884), and points per game (31). He put up a program-leading 36.8 points and 18.9 rebounds per game in his best season. Hayes, who ranks 16th on the NCAA all-time scoring list despite playing at a time when freshmen couldn't be on the varsity, is not only the greatest Houston basketball player ever, but he is one of the best college basketball players overall.

2. Otis Birdsong, 1973-77

Otis Birdsong only narrowly trails Hayes in Houston point totals. He racked up 2,832 points during his career with the Cougars. The 1977 All-American was a four-time All-SWC selection, and three of the 10 best scoring seasons in Houston history belong to Birdsong. Houston didn't have the same level of team success with Birdsong on the roster as they had with Hayes or the next three players on this list, but there is no denying the production.

Hakeem Olajuwon is well known as arguably the best defensive player in NBA history. That prowess on the less glamorous side of the court was prevalent during his days at Houston, too. Olajuwon entered college raw and without much basketball experience. He left it a legend.

Olajuwon redshirted his freshman season and was a bench player during year number two, but he then became a key piece to the high-flying Phi Slama Jama teams. While he wasn't near the player on offense that he'd become in the pros, Olajuwon could still run in transition and dunk on the fastbreak like the rest of his teammates, and he also started to show off the footwork that would make him famous in the NBA. It was the career 4.5 blocks per game that really stood out, though.

Olajuwon blocked an NCAA record 207 shots in 1984. Olajuwon's presence inside completely altered opposing team's game plans. Houston made the national championship game twice with Olajuwon. Unfortunately, they fell in the championship game both of those times.

4. Michael Young, 1980-84

Despite Olajuwon and the next player on this list being a part of Phi Slama Jama, it was Michael Young who led the team in scoring during both of their national championship runner-up March Madness runs. Young was on the court for more time – 4,498 minutes – than any other player in program history. It led to 2,043 total points and 215 total steals.

Yet another Phi Slama Jama member, Clyde Drexler, was the epitome of what that team was all about. He was the ultimate high-flyer, and he particularly thrived in transition. Drexler was great at starting the break on his own before slamming the ball through the rim. He has a Houston record of 268 steals.

Like Olajuwon, who Drexler eventually teamed up with on the Houston Rockets in the NBA, Drexler had a great professional career that somehow surpassed his collegiate career. Even so, he is clearly one of the greatest Houston basketball players ever.