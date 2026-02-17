Houston basketball remains firmly in the national spotlight, and head coach Kelvin Sampson made it clear his program will not dwell on a narrow loss to Iowa State. After the No. 2 Cougars fell 70-67 on the road to the No. 6 Cyclones inside Hilton Coliseum, the focus quickly shifted to the Arizona Wildcats and the next challenge in Big 12 play.

The loss occurred in dramatic fashion. The Cougars had a 10-point lead before the Cyclones went on a decisive 17-4 run down the stretch. Nate Heise hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:17 left, and a late turnover sealed the victory. Despite Kingston Flemings' 22 points, Houston dropped to 23-3 overall as the Big 12 race tightened.

Sampson, however, did not linger on missed opportunities. The veteran head coach emphasized recovery and preparation, signaling that perspective matters in a conference defined by elite competition. With Arizona headed to town Saturday, Houston faces another high-level matchup that could influence conference positioning and NCAA Tournament seeding.

The Houston Chronicle’s Joseph Duarte posted Sampson’s postgame remarks on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the head coach’s forward-looking mentality as Houston immediately turns its attention to the Wildcats.

“We’ll lick our wounds with this one and get ready for another big one on Saturday.”

The message was brief but revealing. Rather than revisiting the late-game collapse, Sampson framed the setback as part of the grind of Big 12 basketball. That approach reinforces the culture Houston has established under his leadership—measured, disciplined, and forward-focused.

Arizona now becomes the challenge. A return to the Fertitta Center offers Houston a chance to respond with intensity in front of its home crowd. In a conference where every possession has the potential to shift momentum, mental resets are just as crucial as tactical adjustments.

Houston understands that championship aspirations hinge on resilience. A three-point road loss in Ames does not define the season. How the Cougars respond against Arizona very well might.