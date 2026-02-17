Houston saw its six-game winning streak get snapped after bowing to Iowa State, 70-67, at Hilton Coliseum on Monday.

The second-ranked Cougars were in control of the game until the sixth-ranked Cyclones went on a searing 17-2 run to close out the second half and complete the come-from-behind victory.

With the result, Houston and Iowa State are now tied with 23-3 records. The Cougars fell to 11-2 in the Big 12, while the Cyclones improved to 10-3.

HILTON MAGIC 🪄 The No. 6 Cyclones close the game on a 17-4 run to take down No. 2 Houston 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pp6lN4JgKY — ESPN (@espn) February 17, 2026

A few days ago, it was Iowa State that was on the wrong end of an upset after losing to TCU.

Fans were almost inconsolable after Houston's late-game meltdown.

“Usual (Kelvin) Sampson team that gets a big lead, plays undisciplined basketball, gives up the lead, and loses the big game. I’m beginning to expect this in big games now,” said @UTACoog.

“Sampson had no idea how to adjust, no surprise. No national championship will be won here with him coaching,” echoed @connormasi1328.

“Should have tried taking the last shot instead of tripping on the floor,” added @PHPOPNLOCK1.

Article Continues Below

“Not the ideal time for our MANDATORY lengthy scoring drought. Four points in the last seven minutes. SMH,” wrote @DavidMorant48.

“PLEASE stop playing (Isiah) Harwell, he is horrible,” suggested @SlickRick241969.

“Can’t win them all, but I thought (Emanuel) Sharp was on the bench way too long late in the second half. I know he was in foul trouble, but we waited till they took the lead,” observed @NSRKarlos.

The Cougars had multiple chances to grab the win, but they kept missing shots, including Sharp's three-pointer with 43 seconds left. Chris Cenac Jr. also muffed a 10-foot jumper with four ticks remaining.

Kingston Flemings had 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists in a losing effort. Sharp had 16 points but only shot 4-of-11 from the field.

Houston will face fourth-ranked Arizona on Saturday.