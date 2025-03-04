The Houston basketball team had their final home game of the regular season on Monday night as they hosted Kansas. The Cougars honored all of their seniors before the game, and head coach Kelvin Sampson shared a special moment with forward J'Wan Roberts, who is in his fifth season with Houston. Roberts came up and gave his head coach a hug while he was being honored, and Sampson couldn't hold back the tears. Houston ended up winning the game 65-59.

J'Wan Roberts has had a special career with the Houston basketball team, and it was an emotional night for him and Sampson with this being his final home game. Roberts has been with the program since the 2020-21 season, and he has been an integral part to the recent success that the Cougars have seen.

Roberts played in 25 games during his freshman season, and he continued to get better throughout his career. He was a role player during his first two seasons with the Cougars, but he turned into a consistent starter during his junior season.

In the past three seasons, Roberts has started in all but one game for Houston. He is in the midst of his best statistical season with the Cougars as he is averaging 11.3 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game and 1.8 assists per game.

Houston is currently the class of the Big 12, as this is the second straight season that they have won the regular season championship. The leadership of players like J'Wan Roberts is a big reason why this program is in the spot that they are in, and obviously head coach Kelvin Sampson deserves all the credit in the world for what he has done with this program.

Houston found a way to escape with a win in their final home game of the season as they outlasted Kansas in a thriller. Roberts was held scoreless during the first half, but he added six points in the second half to help the Cougars secure the big win.

Kansas was in this one until the very end as it was a two-point game with under a minute remaining, but the Jayhawks ended up making too many mistakes down the stretch, and Houston capitalized.

After the win against Kansas, Houston is now 26-4 on the year overall and 18-1 in the Big 12. They have one more regular season game before the postseason as they will travel to play Baylor later this week.

Kansas is now 19-11 on the season after the loss, and they are 10-9 in Big 12 play.

Houston has had some deep runs in the NCAA Tournament recently, and they seem poised for more success this season. The Cougars are currently ranked #3 in the country, and they will likely receive a one seed on Selection Sunday.