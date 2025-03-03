ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Houston prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas Houston.

There are no other Big 12 games on the Monday night slate in college basketball. This is the only one on the docket as the month of March arrives.

The Kansas Jayhawks just lost to Texas Tech at home on Saturday. If Kansas entered this past weekend as a projected No. 7 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the Jayhawks might be sliding downward on the seed list, to the point that they might be a No. 8 seed when Selection Sunday rolls around. Being an 8 seed instead of a 7 seed in March Madness is not where any team wants to be. Kansas might have to play a No. 1 seed in the second round, provided that it is even able to get out of the first round in the first place. Imagine this Kansas team — which looks like a spent force and a group which has run out of ideas — having to go up against Auburn or Tennessee in the second round. That probably will not end well for KU, which has simply not come together this season and does not have a dynamic roster. Bill Self-coached teams are almost always a top-four seed, but this year, that will change for the Jayhawks. It's a weird and different year for a blue-blood program which has fallen on hard times.

Here are the Kansas-Houston College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Houston Odds

Kansas: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +365

Houston: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -490

Over: 132.5 (-110)

Under: 132.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs Houston

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas outplayed Houston the first time these two teams met in 2025. If you remember, Kansas had a six-point lead late in overtime and somehow threw the ball away, enabling Houston to tie the game and extend it into double overtime, eventually winning on the road in Phog Allen Fieldhouse. That game seemed to be the big negative turning point in Kansas' season. The Jayhawks remember that moment well. Maybe this is the time KU decides to regroup and play up to its capabilities again. Kansas looked like a very good team for most of that game against Houston. Maybe a rematch with the Cougars is what this team needs to find a winning spark once again. The spread is almost 10 points, too, so KU just has to keep this game close. It doesn't even need to win outright to cash a ticket.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston did not play well against Kansas the last time these two teams met. You can be sure that coach Kelvin Sampson and every Houston player will be fully invested in this game and in the task of shutting down a weak and wobbly Jayhawk offense. Given how bad Kansas has been over the past few weeks, and given how energetic Houston typically is on defense, this has the makings of a game in which Houston's rock-solid mindset leads to 40 intense minutes which overwhelm the mentally frail Kansas players who have lost faith and focus in recent weeks. Houston will play a lot better in this rematch than it did in the first meeting against Kansas. Playing at home will help as well. Houston is not going to let this game slip away. You will see the Cougars pound Kansas into the ground with a relentless effort.

Final Kansas-Houston Prediction & Pick

Houston is playing great, Kansas terribly, and it's a game in which Houston is likely to play a lot better than it did the first time it met Kansas. Houston is at home. We think Houston is the right play here.

Final Kansas-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -9.5