There's no question that Houston basketball is still recovering from one of the most heartbreaking losses that you will ever see. Kelvin Sampson and company were just a play away from winning a national championship before falling to Florida 65-63 in the title game on Monday night in San Antonio.

Such is life for every team except for one in college basketball, and the Gators are that team this season. Now, Houston is back to work to try and build another roster through the transfer portal that can get back to that point again next season and come out on top.

The Cougars took a big step toward doing that on Tuesday when Creighton guard Pop Isaacs committed to Houston in the transfer portal, according to Jeff Goodman of Field of 68.

“BREAKING: Houston has landed a commitment from Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs, he told @thefieldof68,” Goodman reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The 6-2 junior guard averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this past season before having season-ending hip surgery.”

Isaacs started his career at Texas Tech, where he played two seasons and starred for the Red Raiders as a sophomore. During that 2023-24 season, the Las Vegas native averaged 15.8 points per game despite a poor year shooting the ball overall.

As his jump shot took a step forward at Creighton this past season, so did his scoring output. Despite being in a smaller role with scorers around him in a stacked Bluejays lineup, Isaacs averaged 16.3 points a night in eight games before going down with injury.

Isaacs showed out in his final game before the injury, an upset win for Creighton against Kansas, who was ranked No. 1 in the country at the time. In that contest, Isaacs scored 27 points and added seven rebounds. He shot 10-for-15 from the floor and 6-for-9 from 3-point range in the win.

Isaacs will have to pick up his defense for this Houston basketball team, who requires excellence on that end from all of its players. However, if Sampson can get Isaacs to buy in on that end of the floor, he can be a real force in the Big 12 next season.