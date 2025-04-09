The madness is over. The Florida Gators proved their resilience over the Houston Cougars and pulled out an overdue NCAA men's championship win last night (April 7) in San Antonio. The game ended with the Gators clinching the national title over the Cougars and winning 65-63 after a 12-point deficit in the second half.

Barack Obama wasted no time congratulating Gators point guard Walton Clayton Jr. and the rest of the team on their win.

“What a comeback! Congrats to Walter Clayton, Jr. and the Florida Gators on their third national title. This was a fun team to watch,” Obama wrote in a repost of the Gators' men's basketball team's X post. Obama is an avid basketball fan who played in both high school and college.

Obama released his March Madness bracket and unlike last year, he was incorrect on both the men and women's teams. This year, he chose South Carolina women to win but UConn defeated them 82-59. For men, he chose Duke to win but they had a major upset in their game with Houston losing 67-70 which put the Cougars in the championship with the Gators. Last year, he accurately predicted both men's and women's teams with UConn men's basketball winning the national title and South Carolina women's basketball getting the chip.

Social Media Reacts to Florida Gators Win

Obama wasn't the only celebrity to congratulate the Gators' on their third national title. The men's team previously won back-to-back championships in 2006 and 2007. The Gators women's basketball team has never won a national championship.

“ONLY SCHOOL WITH 3 BASKETBALL ANNNDDD 3 FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS!” Philadelphia Eagles tight end and former Gators player Trey Burton wrote.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and Gators alum Tim Tebow was also hyped for the win, writing on X, “What a game! So resilient. As always go gators.”

“God the Greatest !! This for y’all Gator Nation,” Gators guard Will Richard wrote on about his last collegiate game.

The @gatorhoops with an incredible comeback W to win the 2025 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ! It has been the Florida story throughout @MarchMadnessMBB.A STAR has been born in TODD GOLDEN .They beat a super well coached @UHCougarMBK team 65-63 .It’s party time in Gainesville BABY!,” Emmy-winning broadcaster Dick Vitale wrote.

“After tonight’s championship win, the list of universities that have won three national championships in both football and basketball:

1. The University of Florida

End of list,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wrote.