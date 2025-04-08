Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson is acknowledging how tough it is to lose a national championship. The Cougars nearly defeated Florida but came up just one shot short Monday, in a 65-63 loss.

“There's a lot of teams that are not built for six straight wins,” Sampson said, per ESPN. “This team was, this team was built, this team had the character and the toughness and the leadership. This team was built to win this tournament, and that's why it's so disappointing. We got here and had a chance and just didn't get it done.”

Sampson's players agree with their coach that the team had a solid shot to win it all.

“It was definitely there for the taking,” Houston guard L.J. Cryer said after the game.

Houston had an incredible run through the tournament while relying on defense. This season, the Cougars had the best scoring defense in NCAA Division I basketball.

Kelvin Sampson did a spectacular job coaching Houston this season

Houston made a critical turnover in the final seconds of the game Monday to seal their fate. It does not take away the incredible run this team had during the season.

Houston basketball went 19-1 in the regular season, in the Big 12 Conference. The Cougars then went on to win the Big 12 tournament. Sampson was named the league's coach of the year.

Sampson has now been to three Final Fours as a college basketball coach. He has two appearances with the Houston Cougars. That is remarkable considering he has also coached in two different conferences while being there. Houston joined the Big 12 just a few years ago, after several years in the AAC.

Sampson has coached at several different programs. He took Washington State, Oklahoma, Indiana and now Houston to the NCAA tournament. His first Final Four appearance was with the Sooners. He also coached at Montana Tech, in his first head coaching position.

Sampson is expected to have another strong team next season. While L.J. Cryer and J'Wan Roberts are done, there are several other rotation players with eligibility left. Houston also has a blue chip recruit coming in Chris Cenac Jr., a five star prospect.

The Cougars also have three other freshmen in their next recruiting class. This includes point guard Kingston Flemings, and shooting guards Bryce Jackson and Isiah Harwell. A transfer player, Kalifa Sakho, is also on the way.

Houston basketball fans hope next year is their year.