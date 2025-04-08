A Florida basketball team that rolled through the back half of the SEC and dominated the SEC Tournament didn't have that same level of dominance in the NCAA Tournament. But it had heart.

Florida came from behind in the second half for the fourth time in the tournament to knock off Houston 65-63 in the national title game, winning their first championship since 2007.

Houston had a chance to tie or win it on the final possession, but Emanuel Sharp second-guessed his shot and put the ball down. The clock ran out as Alex Condon sprawled across the floor for the loose ball, giving the Gators the title at the end of a classic championship game.

The first half was a physical battle, one resembling so many of the Houston battles that have taken place all season. The Cougars shut down Walter Clayton Jr., holding him scoreless in the opening 20 minutes, but some sloppy shooting from the Houston guards allowed the Gators to stay in it and trail just 31-28 at the break.

Houston then jumped out to a 45-34 lead to start the second half thanks to some hot shooting from LJ Cryer and some more great defense, but the Gators responded like they have so many times in this tournament.

A furious Florida rally, spearheraded by some heightened defensive intensity and a pair of and-one finishes from Thomas Haugh and Clayton, quickly closed the gap and tied the game at 48.

The two squads went back and forth from there, trading punches until Alijah Martin drilled a pair of free throws to put Florida ahead 64-63 with under a minute to go. From there, it took the Gators two stops — a strip by Will Richard and the final play, where the clock expired on the Cougars' hopes.

This story will be updated.