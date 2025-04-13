All eyes are on next season or Kelvin Sampson and Houston basketball after their heartbreaking loss in the national championship game against Florida.

Sampson is still chasing that elusive title, and now everyone is waiting to see what the Houston roster will look like heading into next season as it looks to get back to the final Monday night of the season and get over the hump. On Sunday, that task got a lot harder.

Star guard Milos Uzan has declared for the NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

“NEWS: Milos Uzan, a breakout star of the postseason with the Houston Cougars, will declare for the 2025 NBA draft, agent Aman Dhesi told ESPN,” Givony reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Uzan will still have a chance to return to Houston after testing the NBA Draft waters, but this decision doesn't bode well for the Cougars' chances to get him back for next season.

The Oklahoma transfer is an intriguing NBA Draft prospect because of his size, versatility and ability to do just about anything on the offensive end of the floor. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and handled the point guard duties for Houston for most of the season, averaging 11.4 points and 4.3 assists per game. He is a strong playmaker and can also score in the lane with a reliable floater that he loves to get to when getting downhill.

Uzan's development as a shooter is arguably the most intriguing part about his profile as a prospect. After shooting a tick under 30% from the 3-point line at Oklahoma in 2023-24, the Las Vegas native jumped up to 42.8% from deep on the same volume at Houston last season.

The 22-year-old also proved that he can come through when it matters most, which NBA teams surely will have taken note of. He saved Houston in the Sweet 16 against Purdue with an epic 22-point performance in which he drilled six 3-pointers and made the game-winning layup in the final seconds to send Sampson and company to the next round.

Uzan's draft stock isn't crystal clear at the moment, but there is a world where he can be drafted late in the first round or early in the second round with a strong pre-draft process. He will have until May 28 to decide whether to withdraw his name from the draft and return to school.