It took until the final game of the Sweet 16 for March Madness to deliver a truly classic, last-second finish in the third round of the tournament, but the last game on Friday night lived up to the hype. Top-seed Houston basketball stunned Purdue in the final seconds with a sweet inbounds play to get a 62-60 win and advance to the Elite Eight.

After Purdue made a furious run late in the game, going on a 14-4 tear to tie things up at 60 in front of a raucous Indianapolis crowd, Milos Uzan missed a turnaround jumper with just under three seconds to go before Purdue tapped the loose ball out of bounds.

During the ensuing timeout, Kelvin Sampson drew up a masterful play to get Uzan an easy look at a game-winner to send Houston through to the next round.

MILOS UZAN GETS THE BUCKET TO WIN THE GAME FOR HOUSTON 🔥pic.twitter.com/TW8HaCfWDn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 29, 2025

After Purdue guard Braden Smith sprinted out to the weak side to help on a screen that freed LJ Cryer up for a potential shot, Uzan dumped the ball in to big man Joseph Tugler, who quickly dished it back to him for the easy layup.

This story will be updated.