The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars pulled off one of the most incredible come-from-behind victories in NCAA Tournament history when they stunned the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils in a Final Four game in San Antonio last Saturday. Among those who were able to witness that game's wild ending unfold in person was none other than Houston basketball legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon.

However, Olajuwon, who's one of the greatest defensive players of all time, could not get through security while attempting to join Houston basketball celebrate on the court following the Cougars' improbable 70-67 triumph over Cooper Flagg and company.

In Houston's win over Duke, program legend Hakeem Olajuwon was hoping to join the team on the court in celebration, but security wasn't having it. One man even tried to vouch for him, but no luck pic.twitter.com/tlncbOMhoX — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) April 6, 2025

The sight of Olajuwon getting denied entry into the floor to celebrate with the team he played for three seasons in the 1980s before turning pro was a tough one, especially for his lifelong supporters.

Even Houston Texans legend JJ Watt was left in disbelief when he saw the viral video of security inside the Alamodome barring the 62-year-old Olajuwon from going into the court.

“C’monnnnn Man. You let The Dream on the court. What are we doing here,” Watt said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Olajuwon was part of the famous “Phi Slama Jama” Houston basketball teams in the early 1980s along with the likes of Clyde Drexler, Michael Young and Rickie Winslow (father of former Duke Blue Devils star Rickie Winslow). During his time with the Cougars, the two-time NBA champion averaged 13.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.5 blocks through 100 games.

Nevertheless, Olajuwon will get to see his Cougars play for one more game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, as Kelvin Sampson's squad is scheduled to face off against No. 1 seed Florida Gators this Monday night at the Alamodome for the national championship. The Gators defeated No. 1 Auburn Tigers in the other Final Four game to book a ticket for the finale of this year's edition of the Big Dance.

On their way to the title game, the Cougars defeated the likes of the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs, No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers and No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers.