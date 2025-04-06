Former Duke basketball player Jay Williams was stunned by his former team's loss in the Final Four. Duke had a 14 point lead with less than nine minutes left in the game, but ended up losing to Houston 70-67.

“I’m sick right now….,” Williams said on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams, a famed basketball broadcaster, also spoke on ESPN about Houston's tenacity. The former Duke star was taken aback by Houston's execution in the final minutes.

"Duke didn't give the game away, Houston took the game."@RealJayWilliams debriefs Duke's loss in the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/rZpMebliVc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2025

“This is probably the worst Duke loss that they have had in a long time,” Williams added. “The collapse, the shrinking, and game pressure is a real thing.”

Williams said Duke's youth and inexperience may have been a factor in why Duke lost.

“Duke didn't give the game away, Houston took the game,” Williams added. “But Duke definitely played a significant part in that.”

Duke's season ends after winning the ACC conference, along with 35 games.

It won't be easy for Jon Scheyer to rebuild Duke basketball

Duke basketball is always considered a contender for the national championship. That is due to the rich history of the program. Duke's rich history helped them land the best recruiting class in the country heading into this season.

That recruiting class included Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel. All three of those players are likely gone after this year.

It won't be easy to replace them. While Duke will always grab quality blue chip prospects, Flagg truly appears to be a unique talent. He led Duke basketball this season in virtually every stat category despite being a freshman.

Flagg scored 27 points against Houston, and was the team's best option on offense. Duke came up short for several reasons, one being that the Blue Devils couldn't score much in the last ten minutes. Duke had just one field goal during that final stretch.

“There were a lot of times, Duke had a nine point lead, you felt like the lead should have been 18,” Williams added. “Game pressure is a real thing. This was the first time it felt like you were watching a young Duke team finish in a young way down the stretch.”

There is good news for the Blue Devils. Duke has the no. 1 recruiting class in the country yet again, per 247 Sports. Four players are committed to the Blue Devils including five-star prospect Cameron Boozer. Boozer's brother Cayden is also headed to Durham.

Duke basketball fans hope next year brings that first national championship to Coach Scheyer.