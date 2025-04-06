Apr 6, 2025 at 1:10 AM ET

Houston basketball refused to waver against the monster known as Duke. The Cougars erased a six-point deficit with under 1:15 left and stunned the Blue Devils 70-67 Saturday.

Fans went wild after, as UH brought down a popular pick to win the national title. Even the Final Four account shared an excited reaction.

Dallas radio personality for 105.3 FM The Fan Zach Wolchuk chimed in.

“The madness we love!!! What an epic comeback for U of H,” he shared on X.

The Houston Athletics X account even entered the chat. They sent this message online: “Hang it in the Louvre.”

Even famed CBS Sports analyst and past March Madness play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz lost his emotions watching the comeback.

An emotional Jim Nantz after watching his Houston Cougars pull off the improbable win. pic.twitter.com/jOKCeo3TVv — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Houston flooded online with celebrations. One Duke legend, though, gave a fiery take.

Duke great shared honest take of Houston performance

One Duke legend watched his school deliver a complete meltdown inside the Alamo Dome in San Antonio.

Jay Williams of ESPN dropped his honest take about watching the final period unfold for his Blue Devils.

“Duke didn’t give the game away, Houston took the game,” Williams shared outside the Alamo. “This is probably the worst Duke loss they've had in a long time.”

“Duke didn’t give the game away, Houston took the game."@RealJayWilliams debriefs Duke's loss in the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/rZpMebliVc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Williams then delivered his perspective as a former player on this stage.

“Game pressure is a real thing,” Williams said. “And I think tonight was the first time you saw a young Duke team finish in a young way down the stretch.”

Williams criticized the way Duke stumbled with its small details. Among those were securing the ball. Duke coughed up a brutal five turnovers in the final 10 minutes.

Duke's largest lead was 14. The Blue Devils then nursed a six-point lead with under 1:30 to go. Houston needed to find a way to get hot against a taller group.

Kelvin Sampson of Houston turned to pressure defense and the three to spark the comeback. The Cougars rolled to a 9-0 run to end Duke's season. They even pulled the comeback in front of one of the last members of their last national title runner-up team: Houston legend Hakeem Olajuwon. Now Houston gets one more chance to add a long-awaited national title banner in its 75 basketball seasons.