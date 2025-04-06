Apr 6, 2025 at 12:35 AM ET

Houston basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson ended the night in a celebratory and fiery mood. His Cougars completed the epic comeback over the monstrous Duke Blue Devils. Houston took down a goliath in March Madness, leading Sampson to take down critics after.

“I hear what people say. Duke this, Duke that. Duke's great. Jon Scheyer is awesome. But don't sleep on Houston,” Sampson told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson after the comeback win.

Many college basketball fans penciled in a Florida-Duke matchup as the final NCAA Tournament game. Fans envisioned Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor and company facing a deep range of Florida shooters. Many looked forward to Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard dealing with Duke's depth and talent. Duke even entered with the size advantage.

Houston was not entering the Alamo Dome intimidated, though. Now those Gators have to deal with a gritty Cougars team. And one featuring a longtime coach searching for his first-ever national title.

Houston HC Kelvin Sampson fires another poignant message

The 69-year-old Sampson wasn't through urging the nation to stop overlooking his squad. Sampson became quotable in his conversation with Wolfson. Including dropping a message about quitting.

“No one ever loses in anything as long as you don't quit. If you quit, I don't care. You've lost. But I started thinking in my timeouts we've been here before,” Sampson said.

His Cougars faced late deficits of nine (64-55 with 3:03 left) and six (67-61, 1:14 left on the clock). Sampson, however, watched his team hit a final gear.

Emanuel Sharp banked a long-range three to slice the lead to 67-64. Mylik Wilson then tried his hand at shooting from behind the arc. His shot hit the rim — but Joseph Tugler shook the rim and glass by throwing down the second-chance dunk. J'Wan Roberts and L.J. Cryer closed the night by hitting their shots from the white stripe.

“It's not like we were down 20,” Sampson said. “We felt like if we can get it close enough to get game pressure on them, that something good can happen.”

Something indeed great happened. Houston returns to the national title game for the first time since the Phi Slamma Jamma days of 1983-84. Sampson has the nation wide awake in taking Houston seriously now.