Houston basketball punched its ticket into the Sweet 16 of March Madness Saturday. They escaped a traditional NCAA Tournament heavyweight in Gonzaga by winning 81-76. But the talk postgame wasn't on the Cougars avoiding elimination, but a tender moment involving Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson.

The Cougars head coach noticed Gonzaga star Khalif Battle losing his composure. Sampson walked over to the Bulldogs star and consoled him.

Houston HC Kelvin Sampson consoled Gonzaga's Khalif Battle after the Zags' close loss ❤️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/jKhson0qTS — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sampson couldn't help but respect the emotions Battle spilled on the Intrust Bank Arena floor. The veteran head coach even addressed the moment with Battle with reporters postgame.

“Those tears at the end of the game showed me how much he cared, and how much this mattered to him,” Sampson said.

This became a far different moment for Sampson compared to before the game. The Houston coach got involved in a tense press conference moment before the Gonzaga contest.

Houston held off Gonzaga comeback to enter Sweet 16

The top-seeded Cougars led most of the night. Even carrying a 12-point lead early into the second half. Gonzaga, however, refused to waver.

Battle hit a three-point jumper with 12:32 left to help spark the Bulldogs' rally. Houston responded by building a 14-point lead. But again, the Bulldogs refused to go down easily.

Battle banked another jumper, this one at the 7:57 mark. Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike helped cut the lead off their free throw shooting. Battle even drew Gonzaga to a one-point deficit with 21 seconds left by hitting his basket from the white stripe. Houston, however, scored its next four baskets at the free throw line in the final 14 seconds.

Ike finished with a team-high 27 points for Gonzaga. Battle ended his evening dropping 17. Saturday marked his final game in the Bulldogs uniform, as he completes his senior season for the West Coast Conference powerhouse.

Braden Huff added 11 points while Nembhard chipped in 10. Houston turned to L.J. Cryer for a game-best 30 points. Cryer additionally nailed six baskets from behind the arc. J'Wan Roberts scored 18 for UH. Emanuel Sharp provided 12 points for UH.

Sampson, meanwhile, has Houston back in the round of 16 for the second straight season. The head coach and the Cougars have lost their last two regional semifinals appearances against Miami and Duke. This time they'll take on the national championship game runner-up Purdue in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.