The Rutgers basketball team has been up and down this season despite having a pair of superstars in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. The Rutgers duo has become a must-watch in essentially every game as they both are regarded as some of the top players in the 2025 NBA Draft, assuming they end up declaring.

On Wednesday night, Rutgers defeated Northwestern, 79-72, on the road in another tough Big Ten Conference clash. The win put Rutgers above .500 with an 11-10 record, although they remain in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings.

Unfortunately, Harper missed the game due to an injury, although the Rutgers star got to watch his teammate explode for a big performance. After the game, Bailey had a blunt reaction:

“They gave me the ball when it was time to give me the ball, and I went to work.”

Here is a look at how Bailey played in the win over Northwestern.

Ace Bailey led Rutgers to a victory with a massive outing

Ace Bailey Stat Line: 37 points, 13-of-20 from the field, 5-of-8 from three, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks

As you can see, Bailey stuffed the stats once again for Rutgers, which is something he has done a ton this year. In Rutgers' loss against Penn State on January 20, Bailey scored 30 points, and he had 24 the game before that against Nebraska.

On January 25 against Michigan State, Bailey struggled, scoring 18 points on 4-of-17 from the field in the loss.

This time he put up monster numbers, and it came without Harper on the floor. This was Bailey's best scoring output since January 2, when he scored 39 points against Indiana.

Bailey also became the first Division 1 freshman to score multiple 35-point games on the road since Trae Young did so in 2017-18, so that is an excellent company to be a part of.

Bailey's impressive season continues, and Rutgers next faces off against Michigan at home on Saturday.