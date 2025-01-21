It's hard to fathom how disappointing Rutgers basketball has been this season. Despite having two of the best players in the country, the Scarlet Knights (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten) are already longshots to make the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman guards Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey have both been sublime this season, but only the latter star shined in their 80-72 loss to Penn State on Monday night. Bailey led Rutgers with 30 points (13-of-15 FG, 4-of-5 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 30 minutes, while Harper sputtered with seven points (3-of-11 FG, 1-of-5 3Pt), four boards, and three assists across 32 minutes.

Unfortunately for the Knights, they don't have enough firepower to make up for the struggles of either player. Their only other double-digit scorer was fellow freshman Lathan Somerville, who registered 12 points (2-of-4 FG) across 22 minutes.

That's why this season feels more like a Harper and Bailey showcase for Steve Pikiell's squad. None of the former Stony Brook head coach's other recruits or transfers have made a significant impact, so expect the two-man show to continue until March.

Bailey's red-hot shooting showed why he could be a top-three NBA draft pick this year. The Nittany Lions (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) had no answer for the 6-foot-10, 200-pounder's explosive dunks and contested jump-shooting ability. However, his five fouls and two technicals were costly, allowing Penn State to pull away at the end of the game. One of his technicals resulted in a four-point play, and the other gave the Nittany Lions extra free throws as Rutgers tried to come back in the final seconds.

Those plays serve as a sobering reminder of Bailey's rawness, especially defensively. That's normal for 18-year-old hoopers, though, and doesn't change the fact that he has the potential to be an NBA star. Take it from all-time great Kevin Durant, who spoke highly of him back on Dec. 26, via NJ.com's Brian Fonseca.

“Ace is a pure, pure talent,” the four-time NBA scoring champion said. “It’s insane the shots that he can make over multiple people at that length…Him and his teammate Dylan Harper are playing some great ball. (Rutgers) is one of my favorite teams to watch.”

Speaking of Harper, his struggles on Monday could've been partially due to an apparent ankle injury he suffered in the first half, via The Asbury Park Press's Steve Carino.

“Dylan banged his knee,” Pikiell confirmed after the game.

Regardless, the New Jersey native still ranks 26th in the nation with 19.3 points per game on 48.8% shooting to go with 5.1 boards and 4.3 assists. His 36 and 37-point outings against Notre Dame and No. 9 Alabama in November are still his standout performances thus far, but he also has 11 total games with 20 or more points.

Meanwhile, Bailey ranks 17th with 19.9 points per game on a 48.4% clip along with 7.9 rebounds. The 2024 McDonald's All-American is less of a facilitator and playmaker than Harper, but his scoring ability is top-tier.

Where are Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey falling in NBA mock drafts?

While Duke phenom Cooper Flagg is still considered the consensus No. 1 pick, Harper and Bailey aren't too far behind. For example, FanSided's Christopher Kline has the freshman going first overall to the Toronto Raptors, Harper to the Utah Jazz at No. 2, and Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 3. He then has Bailey going fourth to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie has Flagg going first to the Pelicans, followed by Harper at No. 2 to the Washington Wizards, and Bailey at No. 3 to the Raptors.

It's still far too early to tell where each player will fall, but it's safe to assume that Rutgers' star duo won't wait long to hear their names called on draft night.