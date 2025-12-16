The Pittsburgh Steelers witnessed an emotional takeaway on Monday Night Football. Asante Samuel Jr. endured a long road back to starter after his spinal fusion surgery. He picked off Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in epic fashion to set the tone for Pittsburgh's defense.

The All-Pro quarterback faked the handoff before looking downfield. He took a deep shot toward Pittsburgh's red zone — but Samuel jumped in front.

Tua is PICKED OFF 👀 Steelers take over!

Jalen Ramsey was among the first to celebrate with Samuel Jr. Head coach Mike Tomlin was also jubilant in witnessing the early turnover.

Again, the Samuel Jr. first quarter pick came with an emotional tone for multiple reasons.

Last time Asante Samuel Jr. picked off pass before Steelers vs. Dolphins

It's Samuel Jr's first interception since the 2023 season when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oct. 22, 2023 represents the last time he forced an aerial takeaway. The then Bolts CB picked off Patrick Mahomes during a rivalry game with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes and K.C. still rolled 31-17.

But Samuel Jr. went through 16 straight active games without earning a turnover. His INT of Tagovailoa drew multiple reactions on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Asante Samuel Jr. Welcome to the squad,” one Steelers fan posted online.

Washington Examiner executive editor Jim Antle, however, got confused momentarily.

“Had forgotten about Asante Samuel Jr. thought for a moment that another old had come out of retirement,” Antle posted.

But even a Chargers fan was happy to see the veteran CB earn his first interception back.

The Steelers beforehand gained a boost with Jaylen Warren returning. Samuel Jr. rose as the first to get the crowd going inside Acrisure Stadium.