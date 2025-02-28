The Illinois Fighting Illini are fighting for their lives for a possible NCAA Tournament bid, although it’s looking increasingly unlikely barring an unforeseen run through the Big Ten Tournament. Illinois has two games remaining before the conference tournament, and head coach Brad Underwood believes they’ll be getting reinforcements soon. Underwood said that freshman forward Morez Johnson Jr. should be back from injury soon, as per Matt Schick of ESPN.

Morez Johnson has been sidelined since Feb. 15 after suffering a wrist injury during Illinois’ game against Michigan State. During that game, Johnson made an emphatic block in transition that led to a fall and ultimately a broken wrist.

But according to Brad Underwood, Johnson should be back by the Big Ten Tournament. Underwood is confident enough that the Fighting Illini will reach the NCAA Tournament, and that if Johnson is not back by the conference tournament, he’ll surely be back for that.

Johnson has appeared in 26 games this season, including eight starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He had been averaging 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 66.7 percent shooting from the field and 61.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Johnson has provided Illinois with a capable low post threat; incredibly strong and effective around the basket. He’s also a solid defensive player who can protect the paint.

As far as Illinois’ NCAA Tournament chances, they’ve made the tournament the last four seasons with Underwood at the helm. But with only two regular season games remaining, the Fighting Illini are just 18-11 overall and 10-8 in conference play.

Underwood guided Illinois to the Elite Eight last season before falling to UConn. Record-wise, it appears Illinois’ tournament chances are hanging by a thread, but that’s for the selection committee to decide.

During his time as Fighting Illini coach, Underwood has complied a record of 270-126. He took over the program ahead of the 2017-18 season after leaving Oklahoma State.