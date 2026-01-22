Things look bleak for Illinois basketball as Kylan Boswell will be out for a month with a hand injury. A reality that head coach Brad Underwood is having a hard time processing, per Glenn Kinley of WCIA 3.

During a post-game press conference on Wednesday, Underwood equated seeing Boswell go down with an injury to feeling ill. Not so much ill from a basketball standpoint, but a personal standpoint.

“You're just sick. I get a knot in my stomach for Kylan…”

Additionally, Underwood reflected on a time when Terrence Shannon Jr. was out with an injury, but the team was able to muster through. In the process, Shannon Jr. returned and adjusted well.

Essentially, Underwood anticipates the same for Boswell.

No. 11 Illinois is currently 16-3 and 7-1 in the Big Ten. On Wednesday, they defeated Maryland 89-70. Meanwhile, Boswell is averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 assists per game. Before his injury, Boswell had played in the game against Minnesota on January 17.

He scored 9 points and shot 33.3% from the field as the Illini went on to win 77-67. Underwood has been the head coach of Illinois since 2017. In 2024, he helped lead the Illini to a Big Ten tournament championship.

This year, he is confident that they can reach the Final Four.

Kylan Boswell is something special.

When on the floor, Boswell is quite a presence. He is a disruptive defender and plays with a strong sense of fearlessness. Specifically, Boswell is known for stopping top scorers in their tracks.

Along the way, he has become an effective playmaker, leaving a void at a critical time during the season.

He was a strong presence on the floor in critical wins against Purdue, Michigan State, and Nebraska.