Trailing by 23 points in the first half, the UCLA Bruins men's basketball pulled off a historic overtime win, defeating No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball 95-94 on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. The rally set a record for the biggest deficit erased to defeat a Top-10 opponent in AP Poll history, according to ESPN Research. It was UCLA's largest comeback since overcoming a 19-point deficit against Oregon on Feb. 23, 2019.

Donovan Dent scored the game-winner, going coast-to-coast after receiving the inbounds pass with 4.9 seconds left in overtime and converting a layup at the buzzer. Officials reviewed the play and confirmed the shot counted. Dent finished with 14 points and a career-high 15 assists. His layup came after Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler's offensive rebound and putback with 4.9 seconds left had given the Illini a 94-93 lead. Dent had earlier missed a potential game-winning three-pointer at the end of regulation.

DONOVAN DENT WINS IT FOR UCLA 😱 pic.twitter.com/3XkFpKVk2x — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 22, 2026

UCLA (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) placed six players in double figures. Eric Dailey Jr. scored 20 points before fouling out. Tyler Bilodeau added 18 points, including crucial free throws late in regulation, while Trent Perry scored 17 and made two free throws with 16.6 seconds left in overtime to put UCLA ahead 93-92. Xavier Booker contributed 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting off the bench, and Skyy Clark chipped in 10. The Bruins shot 50.7% from the field and went 11-of-28 from three-point range.

Illinois (22-6, 13-4) shot 40.6% overall and 13-of-42 from beyond the arc. Wagler finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and made all eight free throws. Tomislav Ivisic scored 16 points, Ben Humrichous dropped 15 on five three-pointers, Kylan Boswell had 13, and Zvonimir Ivisic put up 11. The Illini outrebounded the Bruins 43-27, including a 20-8 advantage on the offensive glass.

During the first half, Illinois went on a 20-0 run, jumping to a 33-10 lead behind five three-pointers, four by Humrichous. UCLA answered with a 33-17 run to close the half within 50-43. The Bruins tied the game at 56 on an 8-0 second-half burst and took their first lead at 60-58 on Booker's basket. Neither team led by more than two points in overtime.

The victory ended UCLA's two-game losing streak, during which it lost by an average of 26.5 points, and improved the Bruins to 15-1 on their home floor. Fans stormed the court after the final horn.