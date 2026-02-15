Illinois took a 71-51 win over Indiana to break a two-game losing streak. In the game, Illinois welcomes back Kyaln Boswell, but while that should be a note of celebration, it was the officials who stole the show, according to Brad Underwood.

Underwood spoke out after the game about how his star, Keaton Wagler, was officiated, per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.

“Officials admitted they missed a foul on Keaton Wagler before the half. Others flop and flail about. Keaton Wagler plays the game the right way and doesn't get those calls. He's not trying to act. He's trying to win a basketball game,” Underwood said after the contest.

Wagler played 39 minutes in the game against Indiana, scoring 18 points and adding six rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Illinois used just seven players in the win over Indiana, with Ben Humrichpus and Zvonimir Ivisic coming off the best. Overall, they combined for just two points, but the starting five led the way for a 20-point victory over Indiana. Kylan Boswell also knew the impact of Wagler.

“He knows no one can guard him,” Boswell said. “He’s one of the best bigs in the country.”

Wagler is averaging 18.5 points per game, while adding 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He nearly single-handedly won the game against Wisconsin, scoring 34 points in the overtime loss. Meanwhile, he has scored 12 or more points in 14 straight games. Further, he has found five rebounds in six of his last eight games.

Illinois is now 21-5 and 12-3 in conference play. They will visit USC on Wednesday before visiting UCLA.