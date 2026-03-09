With the Atlanta Falcons signing players during the 2026 free agency period, the team has decided to add to its wide receiver room. After the Falcons are likely to end up with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he gets another weapon in former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dotson and Atlanta have agreed on a two-year, $15 million deal, which also includes $10 million fully guaranteed.

“Former Eagles WR Jahan Dotson reached [an] agreement today with the Falcons on a 2-year $15M deal worth up to $17M including $10M fully guaranteed, per source,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

