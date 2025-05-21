Wednesday has been a big day for the Illinois football team on the recruiting trail, and its latest commitment will play for the Illinois basketball team as well. Four-star athlete Nasir Rankin announced his commitment to the Fighting Illini on Wednesday, and he will play both football and basketball. He is viewed as a better football player, but he is excelling in his high school basketball career as well.

“BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Nasir Rankin has Committed to Illinois, he tells me for @on3recruits.” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 177 ATH from Chicago, IL chose the Fighting Illini over USC, North Carolina, & Nebraska Will play basketball for Illinois as well.”

Nasir Rankin has always been a standout at football and basketball, so being able to play both at the next level is a dream come true for him.

“My dream as a kid was to play basketball and football in college,” Rankin said, according to an article from On3. “Everyone told me I couldn’t do it and everybody told me it’s hard. The basketball staff offered me. This is my opportunity to chase my dreams.”

The Illinois football team hasn't been among the Big Ten's best for a long time, but head coach Bret Bielema has things trending in the right direction.

“I see what he did to the program and his past programs,” Rankin said. “For example Wisconsin he was able to change that program around. He had JJ watt and Russell Wilson. I believe in him as a coach. There is a whole lot of trust baked in with me and my family. He always kept it real with me. It seems like it’s been progressing Illinois every year since Coach B’s been up there. I see the type of class they have right now. Only adding me and trying to get a few others that’s what matters most to me. I can see it’s progressing to be one of the best programs.”

Nasir Rankin is a four-star football recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #85 player in the 2026 class, the 9 athlete and the #2 player in the state of Illinois. Rankin currently attends Morgan Park High School in Chicago, IL, which is where Illinois basketball legend and current Chicago Bulls star Ayo Dosunmu went to high school.

“Two-sport star who has dominated Chicago Public Schools compeition on the gridiron and hardwood since his freshman campaign,” Rankin's scouting report reads. “Estimated to hover a shade under 6-foot, 160 pounds and has verified his athleticism with dunk contest bounce and high-flying open-floor finishing ability in game. Reasonably could line up in the slot on either side of the ball at the next level, but will likely face an easier learning curve as a receiver. Plays with elite initial explosiveness and has proven to be endlessly creative in the open field.”

Rankin possesses a lot of qualities that are going to lead to success at the next level for both the Illinois basketball and football teams.

“Will stack together cuts while retaining top-end gear,” the scouting report continues. “Hardwood verticality directly translates to the gridiron, climbing the ladder for contested catches on both sides of the ball. Natural hands show up throughout junior tape, will make acrobatic grabs at all edges of his catch radius. Limited verified athletic markers outside of multi-sport context, as both school and AAU basketball have prevented him from competing in the offseason football camp and 7-on-7 circuit.”

Everything about Rankin points to him having a very successful career at Illinois.

“Plays with ideal physicality for his frame and doesn't appear to have issues playing through contact,” his scouting report concludes. “Entering his senior season with a chance to cement himself as a legendary CPS two-sport athlete. Should be viewed as a dynamic presence who will need time to acclimate to the speed of the college game, but can bake into a difference maker out of the slot. A true athlete with phenominal high school production and a multi-sport profile that suffests immense long-term potential at multiple positions.”

Rankin is expected to be more of a threat on the football field, but he has dominated in basketball. He averaged 23.2 points per game this past season and dropped 54 points in a game. He is going to bring a lot to the table for the Illinois basketball team as well.

Nasir Rankin is the second commit of the day for the Illinois football team, and he is a nice treat for the Fighting Illini on the hardwood as well.