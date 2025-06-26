Jun 26, 2025 at 12:31 AM ET

Illinois basketball guard Kasparas Jakucionis' shocking NBA Draft fall led to an incredible back-to-back Illini moment. The Vilnius, Lithuania native was not supposed to drop to No. 20 overall, but he is a terrific prospect who has all the tools to contribute right away at the next level. Jackucionis will now join a Miami Heat team, looking to make it back to the postseason for the seventh straight year.

Jakucionis had a great year with the Fighting Illini. The young guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his one year in Champaign and was named Third-team All-Big Ten. And coincidentally, following Jakucionis' selection, teammate Will Riley of the Illinois basketball team was then picked by the Washington Wizards at No. 21 overall. Social media celebrated this special occasion while also noting how the Heat got an absolute steal in Jakucionis.

Will Riley makes it two @IlliniMBB players taken in a row 🙌#B1GMBBall pic.twitter.com/wyaVQxVZZK — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kasparas Jakucionis (#20 Heat) and Will Riley (#21 Jazz) go back-to-back giving @IlliniMBB 2 1st-rounders for the first time since Deron Williams & Luther Head 20 years ago. #Illini — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is the NBA draft equivalent of the 30-0 run — Greg Jones (@thrillinoise) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kasparas Jakucionis is literally just a 6’6 Goran Dragic (WE ARE SO BACK) pic.twitter.com/pHJXZ2rm3e — ANT 🐜 (@antmann1111) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

#20 Heat: Kasparas Jakucionis A+ Great value at #20. Top 10 player in this class — Will Rucker (@Will_Rucker3_AD) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

I watched Kasparas Jakucionis more than any other prospect in this draft. Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware will be the happiest players on the team when they see his playmaking chops. Can also shoot at a great level as well. As a heat fan and an illinois alum I couldn't be happier! — The Heat Report (@TheHeatReport2) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Only 2 freshman averaged 15 ppg, 5 rpg, and 4 apg last season: – Cooper Flagg

– Kasparas JakučIonis We got our guy 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FD8EW7UULW — HeatMuse (@Heat_Muse) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

As the two former Illinois basketball stars move on to their professional careers, the Fighting Illini are in excellent shape going into 2025 under head coach Brad Underwood. The 61-year-old has had a successful tenure in Champaign, leading the program to five straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

And Illinois basketball is bringing in a talented roster for 2025 which is projected to be a top 15 team again. Just a season removed from an Elite Eight appearance, Underwood is looking to take that good-to-great step this coming season and get the program back to the Final Four for the first time since 2005.

Based on the trajectory of the Fighting Illini as a whole, it doesn't seem a matter of if but when they eventually take that jump. Overall, Wednesday was a special night for Illinois basketball, and hopefully, Jakucionis and Riley will have long, successful professional careers.