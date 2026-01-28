The Indiana Hoosiers delivered a defining moment Tuesday night, defeating rival Purdue 72–67 in the biggest win of the season, energizing Assembly Hall and signaling a potential turning point for the program.

Indiana entered the matchup searching for a signature victory under first-year head coach Darian DeVries. The No. 12 ranked Purdue Boilermakers arrived as favorites, but the Hoosiers controlled key stretches and refused to fold when the game tightened late.

After an early deficit, Indiana flipped momentum with a decisive first-half surge. The Hoosiers closed the opening frame on a 21–6 run, creating separation and igniting a crowd that sensed the moment building. That stretch altered both the pace and the tone of the rivalry contest.

Purdue responded in the second half, trimming a double-digit deficit to two possessions in the final minutes. Indiana answered with composure. Conor Enright drilled a clutch three-pointer, and Lamar Wilkerson calmly sealed the outcome at the free-throw line.

Wilkerson finished with 19 points to lead Indiana. Nick Dorn added 18 points in another strong start, while Enright’s late execution defined the closing sequence. Purdue received 23 points from Trey Kaufman-Renn but struggled to fully regain control once Indiana reasserted itself.

IndianaHQ, a fan page for Hoosiers sports, took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) to share DeVries’ remarks after the game, as he reflected on the atmosphere inside Assembly Hall and what the moment represented for the program.

“I think it’s awesome. That’s what this place is. We love our hoops.”

The quote captured the emotional weight of the victory. The game followed a pregame ceremony honoring Indiana’s national championship football team, further amplifying an already electric environment.

The win moved Indiana to 5–5 in Big Ten play and delivered its first Quadrant 1 victory of the season. It also marked DeVries’ first signature win vs. Purdue.

For Indiana basketball, the result went beyond the standings. The Hoosiers protected home court, embraced the moment, and reminded the conference what Assembly Hall can still be.