After the Indiana basketball team shredded the Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 9, the program has won four of its next five games, though that momentum has come to a halt with an 83-77 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. With the Indiana basketball team led by first-year head coach Darian DeVries, he had a blunt reaction to the loss, snapping its four-game winning streak.

Speaking after the game, DeVries had a dejected outlook on the contest, especially as the Hoosiers let go of 53 points in the second half, an aspect the head coach emphasized. DeVries would be asked about whether the Cornhuskers' defense changed in the second half, but focused more on the offense, causing 14 turnovers and letting go of the 53 points.

“They were a little more hugged up, which is even for them throughout the game; they weren’t pulled over quite as far as they normally are on some of the stuff, because they really kind of zone up on man-to-man,” DeVries said, according to On3 Sports. “So typically you don’t get to the rim very often…My guess is they were a little more concerned with their shooting. So we were able to get more opportunities at the rim tonight when we got them moving, as long as we got them in action.”

“I thought for the most part we scored plenty of points minus the turnovers,” DeVries continued. “I mean, our offense was the turnovers, but it wasn’t necessarily our offense that got us beat. It was the turnovers and then the defensive breakdowns in the second half. That’s the biggest difference. You can’t give up 50 points at home. It just can’t happen.”

The Indiana basketball team is now at 12-4, looking to bounce back against No. 12 Michigan State on Monday night.