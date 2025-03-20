It wasn't unexpected that there would be fallout from the Indiana basketball program's decision to move on from head coach Mike Woodson and replace him with former Drake/West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries. A fresh crop of faces, including Tucker DeVries, the son of the Hoosiers new head coach, are expected to arrive, and there will surely be players who decide to depart. But one of those players, Bosnian small forward Harun Zrno, had yet to even arrive in Bloomington before deciding to change course.

After initially announcing his commitment to Indiana back in January, Harun Zrno is now decommitting and reopening his recruitment, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports. Per Zrno's agent and former Furman Paladins center Stevan Petrovic, the 6-foot-7 prospect will keep the Indiana Hoosiers in consideration. According to On3, Zrno also received scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Virginia and Creighton prior to announcing his commitment to Indiana on January 24th.

It makes sense the Zrno would be a highly-coveted prospect ahead of the 2025-26 season. He'll be 21 years old and have multiple years of professional experience in Europe under his belt whenever he makes his collegiate debut, and in his last pro season, he shot 48 percent from three-point range on five attempts per game.

There's plenty to be desired on the defensive end of the floor, and there will be an adjustment period he'll need to work through as he gets used to a faster paced game, but Harun Zrno could prove to be a valuable addition to any team that is on the hunt for more shooting.

The question now is whether Darian DeVries will be able to make a good enough impression for the decommit to decide to recommit to the Hoosiers. And beyond that, what kind of mark will DeVries be able to make between now and the start of his first season to bring Indiana back to the top of the Big Ten?