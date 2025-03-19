West Virginia basketball star Tucker DeVries appears to be following in his father's footsteps.

Just a day after Darion DeVries was hired as Indiana's next head coach, his son entered the transfer portal with a do-not-contact tag, per On3's Pete Nakos. That certainly points to the guard joining his dad in Bloomington after playing for his father for three years at Drake before transferring to West Virginia, where Darion was the HC for just one season.

DeVries is one of the best scorers in the country but his season ended prematurely in February due to injury. Before that, DeVries was averaging 14.9 PPG in eight appearances. The Mountaineers were red hot to start the campaign but their winning ways disappeared once he was injured.

It was very clear what Tucker DeVries was capable of last season at Drake, averaging 21.6 points per night. He's a very solid player and it's not exactly a huge surprise if he goes to play under his dad again. The do-not-contact tag is a clear sign he's going to be a Hoosier.

Darion DeVries is set to replace Mike Woodson and expressed excitement to take such a prestigious job.

Via ESPN:

“This is unquestionably one of the top jobs in America,” DeVries said in a statement. “As someone who grew up in the Midwest loving the game of basketball, I've always admired the IU Basketball program for its championship-level success, tradition, and fan support. There's a passion to succeed at the very highest levels both within the Big Ten and in the NCAA Tournament, and that's a desire that as a coach I share.”

He did sign a five-year deal with West Virginia but quickly jumped at the opportunity to be the next IU coach. Landing Tucker DeVries to help this program next season would certainly be huge. As things stand, he's played four collegiate seasons.