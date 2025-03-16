Indiana basketball ended two different things Sunday. The Hoosiers' season, then the Mike Woodson era.

IU became one of the notable March Madness snubs on Selection Sunday. North Carolina managed to bump the Hoosiers out of the 68-team field.

Indiana made itself eligible for the National Invitational Tournament. However, Mike Schumann of the Daily Hoosier revealed IU will not participate in the NIT — which also seals the fate of the head coach Woodson.

Indiana planned to part ways with the former Hoosiers basketball player and four-season head coach by season's end. The Hoosiers showed signs of playing for their head coach with notable late season wins. Knocking off Ohio State in the regular season finale was one.

But IU players will be officially turning in their basketball gear to the equipment room during the week of St. Patrick's Day. And IU will launch a national search for Woodson's replacement.

Reactions sprout for Indiana snub and Mike Woodson

Following the snub, the reaction filled online for both Indiana and Woodson. FanDuel chimed in with this “Let me in!” video meme for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers, however, received one backer in Sirius XM college basketball radio personality Barrett Sallee. He mentioned how IU delivered a 4-13 mark against quad one teams. But that's more wins than the 1-12 mark from North Carolina against its own quad one gauntlet.

Even an IU basketball analyst ripped the NCAA Tournament committee. Posting “Indiana gets screwed” on X while mentioning IU beat a No. 2 seed on the road and a No. 4 seeded team.

Woodson, however, had his detractors. One fan blasted the fact Woodson's teams missed two straight tournaments with a stout roster.

Indiana ends its season at 19-13 overall and will press the reset button. Woodson's teams never won more than 23 games in each of his three seasons. He also leaves producing two NCAA Tournament qualifiers — but both never surpassed the second round. Indiana is now one of the newest, and more coveted, head coaching openings.