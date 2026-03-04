Simon Nemec is starting to look like a real possibility to move on from the New Jersey Devils before the trade deadline. It might seem too early to give up on the second-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, but the Devils also know they need to upgrade other areas of their team. Despite being well out of a playoff spot, the trade rumors for the Devils aren't going to quiet down, according to Pierre LeBrun via X, formerly Twitter.

“Going to be interesting to see what happens on the Simon Nemec front. Devils are taking calls on the second overall pick from '22,” LeBrun posted. “No shortage of teams checking in. New Jersey happy to keep him, but if there's a deal that upgrades their forwards in a real way, they're going to listen…”

There should be plenty of teams checking in on Nemec. He has 21 points in 47 games this season, which is already a career-high. Nemec's game is on an upward trajectory as a 22-year-old, and his performance at the Winter Olympics for Slovakia showed that there is still a level to his game in the NHL that he has yet to unlock. The defenseman was a massive reason why the team made it to the medal round.

The Devils are in an interesting position. They don't have the roster makeup to go through a rebuild, but the product on the ice looks like it's going to take plenty of work to become a playoff team. It might not be the greatest long-term outlook, but trading a young prospect like Simon Nemec brings the type of return that can get them a bit closer to playoff relevance next season.