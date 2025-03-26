The college basketball transfer portal opened on Monday with over 1,000 players entering as of Wednesday morning. Despite the Sweet 16 beginning on Thursday, the portal has been buzzing and active. Amid all the coaching changes, a lot of programs are going to look much different in 2025-26. One of them is the Indiana basketball program, which saw Mike Woodson leave only to hire former West Virginia and Drake coach Darian DeVries.

With DeVries coming to Indiana, it is a new era of Hoosiers basketball after they missed out on the 2025 NCAA Tournament field.

The Indiana basketball program already saw Malik Reneau enter the portal as well as five-star Mackenzie Mgbako. Now, they suffered another blow with Myles Rice entering the portal, per Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

‘Indiana point guard Myles Rice will enter the transfer portal, his agency PNW Sports Group told @TheFieldOf68. ‘

Rice spent just one year at Indiana after transferring from Washington State last offseason. Now, with Woodson out, he hits the portal again. When Rice transferred to Indiana, Woodson was a big reason why, per Jeff Rabjohns of 247Sports.

“I can never thank coach Woodson enough for giving me a chance to be part of Indiana, what the coaching is, what the history is, alongside these players and brothers that I'll have for the rest of my life. It's the first time in a long time I felt I've really been wanted.”

So, it's not surprising to see Rice leave with Woodson out, and now he once again hits the portal.

Before committing to Washington State, Rice had offers from programs including Iona, Belmont and James Madison. However, his stock has increased in the past two seasons.

This year, Rice averaged 10.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 41 percent from the field. He started 25 of 32 games for the Hoosiers, but he started every game in 2023-24 for Washington State with 14.8 points per game. His numbers dropped a bit in his lone season in Bloomington, mainly due to all the other pieces on the roster.

Rice should be one of the top players in the portal, and he has two years of eligibility remaining.