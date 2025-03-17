The Iowa Hawkeyes' men's basketball program made a coaching change last week, firing Fran McCaffery after 15 seasons. Not surprisingly, some of the players that McCaffery recruited to Iowa City have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

That includes two players who saw major minutes last year making their announcements on Monday. Pryce Sandfort and Brock Harding are both looking for new homes after the Hawkeyes went 17-16 in 2024-25, missing the NCAA Tournament.

“I want to thank Coach McCaffery and the staff for being there for me every step of the way and giving me the opportunity to play for my home state,” Sandfort wrote in a statement via X. “It has been truly special the last two years to wear the Black and Gold and share the court with my brother.”

Sandfort's brother, Payton, was Iowa's leading scorer at 16.7 points per game. Pryce posted 8.8 per game as a 40% three-point shooter off the bench. The sophomore will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Owen Freeman, who matched Payton with 16.7 per game, made his decision to enter the portal over the weekend.

“Iowa City will always be a special place to me, and I am thankful to have met so many great people throughout my time here,” Pryce's statement continued. “After reflecting with my family, I am choosing to enter the portal and am excited to go through this process with an open mind.”

For those hoping the forward might eventually return to Iowa, he seemed to leave that possibility open.

“I'll also be monitoring the Iowa program and will be keeping all of my options open,” he concluded.

Brock Harding cites Iowa basketball coaching change for reason to enter transfer portal

Harding, also a sophomore, put up similar numbers to Pryce, averaging 8.8 points on just under 40% shooting from three. He did his damage primarily from the starting lineup, staring 24 of Iowa's 33 games.

The six-foot guard explained his decision in a statement via X.

“I want to thank Coach McCaffery and the entire staff for believing in me two years ago,” Harding wrote. “I've built relationships with this staff that I will have for the rest of my life. Wearing the Black and Gold the past two years has been a dream come true, and I've cherished every moment. The opportunities I've had and the lessons I've learned will stay with me forever. With that being said, due to the recent coaching change at Iowa, I've decided it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal. A special shoutout to all my teammates – brothers 4L (for life).”

The transfer portal will open for men's basketball players on March 24.