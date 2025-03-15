Following Iowa basketball's elimination from the Big Ten tournament on Thursday, sophomore forward Owen Freeman has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal amid coach Fran McCaffrey's departure.

Freeman was one of the Hawkeyes' biggest contributors to begin the season, posting 16.7 points on 63.8 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks before missing the final six weeks of the season due to finger surgery.

NEW: Iowa star PF Owen Freeman has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos_ reports. Freeman averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds this season.https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/iPiejma3Yd — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) March 15, 2025

There were mixed reactions when Iowa dismissed McCaffery on Friday, following 15 seasons where the coach recorded the most all-time wins with 297 and 143 Big Ten wins.

Owen Freeman expected to receive offers after leaving Iowa basketball

Freeman became one of Iowa's biggest stars when he arrived on campus in 2023. He'll end his Hawkeyes career with 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 62.6 percent shooting.

“When we lost in the NIT, I was angry, everyone was kinda angry. I really took it personal. I feel like I didn't do enough,” Freeman said, per David Eickholt of 247 Sports. “I really took this offseason to get my body right, get my mind right, and really lock in on those things and working everyday to be dominant. Coach Spurlock has really implemented in that in me. Just being dominant everyday, just having the confidence to go out there and not care, and just dominate. I took it personal. Everyday has been a grind, getting better every day, and knowing that's our goal and where we want to be at.”

With McCaffery leaving Iowa City, there's bound to be others that follow in the portal this offseason. Freeman is likely to have many suitors once the official portal window for college basketball opens on March 24.