The LSU football program has had a busy offseason as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The Tigers made headlines nationally by prying head coach Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss, bringing him in to Baton Rouge to replace Brian Kelly, who was let go by the team during last season.

The Tigers struggled throughout the 2025 season, particularly on offense, which was a major disappointment, considering that Garrett Nussmeier was thought to be among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy entering the campaign.

The team will look to turn that unit around heading into the 2026 season under Kiffin, and recently, LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green got 100% honest on how he envisions his role playing out during the campaign.

“I just want to be that go-to guy. I want to be known as the guy to get stuff done in this offense,” said Green, per Glen West of 247 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Green had a solid sophomore season with the Tigers, with some wondering whether he might look to take his talents elsewhere via the transfer portal after he was somewhat underused despite his talents.

However, Green recently broke down why this wasn't the case.

“The plan that they had for me. I talked to Coach Kiffin a lot. I talked to Coach Charlie a lot. We had a good plan and I don't think any coach that would have come here, I probably would have still stayed. Just because it's home and it's Louisiana and I know what I can do,” he said, per West.

Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt is expected to be the starting quarterback for LSU heading into next season, and the fanbase will hope that he is able to incorporate Green into the offense more than Nussmeier did during the last two seasons.