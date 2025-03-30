Iowa State women's basketball center Audi Crooks announced over the weekend she will return to the Cyclones for her third season, ending speculation that she might leave the program through the NCAA transfer portal.

Crooks shared the news on her social media accounts, via On3's Talia Goodman, posting: “Dear Cyclone Nation, Thank you to all the coaches and fans that have supported me on this journey. After much thought and consideration … quit asking! I am right where I want to be! Let’s run it back. #LOYALforevertrue.”

The 6-foot-3 standout from Algona led the Big 12 in scoring this season with 23.4 points per game and averaged 7.6 rebounds. She was named a third-team All-American by both the Associated Press and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association after helping Iowa State to a 23-win campaign and an NCAA Tournament appearance, as reported by Tommy Birch of the Ames Tribune. For her career, Crooks has averaged 21.4 points over two seasons and has quickly become one of the Big 12’s most dominant post players.

In a March 8 regular-season loss against Baylor women's basketball, Crooks scored 32 points. That game brought her season total to 763 points, which broke WNBA Minnesota Lynx's Bridget Carleton's single-season record , according to Ben Hutchens of the Quad-City Times.

Fellow sophomore Addy Brown also confirmed her return to Iowa State women's basketball, offering reassurance to fans who had feared that NIL opportunities might lure either player to a different program. Brown, a 6-foot-2 forward from Kansas, averaged 14.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists this past season. She posted “Right where I need to be” on Instagram alongside her return announcement.

Both players have been central to the Cyclones’ recent success. As freshmen, they helped lead Iowa State women's basketball to the Big 12 Tournament title game and came within one win of the Sweet 16. Their return solidifies Iowa State’s core heading into next season and positions the Cyclones as a Big 12 contender once again.