The women's NCAA Tournament got underway with the start of the First Four on Wednesday night. Like the men's tournament, March Madness on the women's side got started off with a bang. Iowa State women's basketball came all the way back from a 13-point halftime deficit to knock off Princeton 68-63 to advance to the Round of 64.

This was a game of runs throughout. Iowa State led by seven points at the end of the first quarter before a 27-7 second quarter rampage from Princeton put it up by 13 at the half. However, the Cyclones fired back with another run of their own to take the lead back in the third quarter. Iowa State won the third frame 27-9 and never looked back in the five-point win.

Iowa State also had a big comeback in last year's NCAA Tournament, as it came back from down by 16 at halftime in the Round of 64 to beat Maryland. The Cyclones are the first team in NCAA Tournament history to come back from down by 13 or more points at halftime to win on two separate occasions, according to OptaStats.

In order to compete its latest comeback, Iowa State went back to its two stars. Audi Crooks and Addy Brown both showed out in this game, carrying the Iowa State offense and scoring a majority of the points for the team. Crooks finished with 27 points on 12-for-21 shooting while Brown added 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists while playing the full 40 minutes.

The rest of this Iowa State squad only scored 19 points, so the burden fell almost entirely on its two stars and they delivered. Now, the Cyclones get to take on No. 6 seed Michigan in the first round.

Crooks and Brown will be looking to take the country by storm once again after they did so last season, pushing Cameron Brink and No. 2-seed Stanford to overtime in the second round last season. If the two of them can continue putting up performances like this one, Iowa State women's basketball will be a tough out for anyone in the Big Dance.