Michigan State basketball watched high-caliber production out of Jase Richardson, sparking NBA Draft chatter. But there's a dream he shared following his March Madness exit that could delay entering the draft.

Richardson and the Spartans fell 70-64 to top-seeded Auburn at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Michigan State watched Johni Broome, another NBA draft prospect, fight off a scary elbow ailment to drop 25 points and 14 rebounds on Michigan State. Richardson, meanwhile, looks like he played his last Spartans game ever.

Except Detroit Free Press Michigan State insider Chris Solari shared a curveball involving Richardson.

“Jase Richardson in MSU locker room said he plans to talk to his parents, agent, Tom Izzo, coaches and his teammates before deciding whether he will return,” Solari posted on X. “Izzo said he should definitely test the NBA draft waters; Richardson said getting to a Final Four is a lifelong dream.”

The latter part is what can coax Richardson into returning to East Lansing. He can return and bolster MSU's Final Four chances next season.

How Jase Richardson fared for Michigan State against Auburn

Richardson emerged as one of three Spartans to hit double figures in points.

However, he still struggled in Atlanta — bottled to just 11 points. Richardson endured up-and-down scoring nights throughout the tournament.

He started the March Madness run by scoring 15 against Bryant in the first round. But he squeaked out only six points against New Mexico despite winning 71-63. Richardson returned to his deadly scorer side by dropping 20 on Ole Miss. However, Richardson ended up with his second-worst scoring evening in the tournament.

Richardson shot 4-of-13 from field goal range. That became good enough for only 30.8% on the night. He didn't sink a single three-point shot.

The freshman from Berkeley, and son of NBA star and past MSU great Jason, finishes his first collegiate season averaging 12.2 points per game. The younger Richardson made 50.2% of his field goals.

Izzo believes Richardson should dip his feet into the NBA Draft waters. Sunday, however, paints the picture of a Spartan who wants to leave on better terms — meaning getting Michigan State back to the round of four.